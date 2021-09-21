Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the Chinese customs data showed that Iraq was the third supplier of crude oil to China in August.

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in August were as follows: (from the largest)

Saudi Arabia: 8.06 million tons of crude oil, about 1.96 million barrels per day.

Russia: 6.53 million tons of crude oil, about 1.59 million barrels per day.

Iraq: 5.837 million tons of crude oil, about 1.318 million barrels per day

It is noteworthy that Iraq exports about 67% of its crude oil to East Asia, particularly China and India, while the rest is exported to Europe and the United States.