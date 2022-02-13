U.S. reduced crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 226 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. imports averaged 5.910 million bpd last week, down by 77 thousand bpd from 5.978 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 226 thousand bpd, 186 thousand barrels. It was 412 thousand bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.631 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 958 and 383 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia is fourth with 258 thousand bpd.

Nigeria and Russia supplied the U.S. with 236 and 138 thousand bpd, respectively, while Brasil exported 71 thousand bpd to the U.S.