Shafaq News- Madrid

Substitute Carlos Espi scored a late winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and draw level with Barcelona on 33 points in La Liga.

Pablo Duran put Celta ahead in the sixth minute, turning in Williot Swedberg’s cross from close range. Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty before halftime, sending his shot off target.

Mbappe set up England midfielder Jude Bellingham for the 66th-minute equalizer, a low shot that beat goalkeeper Ionut Radu. Espi then scored Madrid’s winner.

The win was Madrid’s sixth straight in La Liga. Barcelona hosts Villarreal on Sunday with a chance to restore its three-point lead.