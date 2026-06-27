Iraq drops to 63rd in FIFA live rankings after Senegal defeat

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq dropped to 63rd in FIFA's live world rankings after suffering a 5-0 defeat to Senegal in their final Group I match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to FIFA's live rankings, Iraq has fallen six places since the start of the tournament after losing all three group-stage matches, with the heavy defeat to Senegal further reducing its points tally.

Among Asian teams, Iraq slipped to seventh, behind Saudi Arabia, which climbed to 58th globally and fifth in Asia, and Qatar, ranked 60th in the world and sixth on the continent.

France retained top spot in the live world rankings, followed by Argentina in second and Spain in third.

FIFA is scheduled to publish its next official world rankings on July 20.