Gold retreats as oil climbs

Shafaq News

Gold prices came under pressure on Tuesday from higher ‌Treasury yields and a spike in oil prices, while traders awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

Spot gold was down ​0.5% at $4,391.14 per ounce, as of 0423 GMT, while U.S. gold futures ​for December delivery dropped 0.6% to $4,446.70.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. ⁠Treasury note extended gains, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Oil prices ​also edged higher after Iran said it would shift to a "fully offensive" military posture ​following a breakdown in efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war with the United States, while Washington ruled out extending a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Oil prices will remain one of ​the key factors keeping gold under pressure as situation in the Middle East ​continues to look uncertain, ANZ analyst Soni Kumari said.

Traders' expectations around Fed policy rates are going ‌to ⁠be important for gold, with a focus on technical levels, Kumari added.

Elevated energy prices tend to raise inflationary fears and bolster expectations of higher interest rates by the Fed. While gold is typically seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest ​rates tend to diminish ​bullion's appeal.

However, market ⁠pricing for a September quarter-point hike flipped to a nearly 65% chance of a "hold" after unexpected job losses in July, ​lower-than-expected consumer price inflation and weaker retail sales.

Investors are also ​awaiting minutes ⁠from the Fed's most recent policy meeting, with the release scheduled for Wednesday.

Spot gold may test a support at $4,381, a break below could open the way toward the $4,320 ⁠to $4,351 range, ​according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other metals, ​spot silver slipped 1% to $65.11 per ounce, platinum lost 1.2% to $1,748.56, while palladium fell 1.2% to $1,317.01.

(REUTERS)

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