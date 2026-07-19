Diyala land registry chief dismissed over file breach

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraqi Justice Minister Khalid Shwani dismissed Diyala’s land registry director and his deputy on Sunday and ordered an investigation into official property files taken outside the department and circulated by transaction agents.

A ministerial document identified the director as Ali Nabhan Al-Zubaidi and instructed the ministry to secure the files under formal procedures and provide copies to investigators. A committee, headed by the Justice Ministry’s Legal Department and including representatives from the Security Clearances Section and Real Estate Registration Department, must “determine how the files left the office” and complete its work by July 23, 2026.

Further measures against Al-Zubaidi and his deputy “will depend on the findings.” The document did not identify the files, transactions, or agents involved, or state whether any ownership records had been altered.

In June, Diyala Provincial Council’s Integrity Committee alleged manipulation in a land-allocation program involving 760 residential plots for wounded security personnel, families of martyrs, and people with disabilities. Committee head Turki Al-Atbi stated that names were added to official records in exchange for money and beneficiary vouchers were sold before the plots were transferred to others.

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