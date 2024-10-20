Kurdistan Presidency warns of Iraq being drawn into regional conflict

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region Presidency expressed concerns over the potential for Iraq to be drawn into the ongoing war in the region, as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate.

“The situation in the region is a real danger,” Fawzi Hariri, Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, told Shafaq News agency. “The crisis worsens by the day, and unfortunately, civilian casualties are uncountable. There is a risk that Iraq, positioned between the Islamic Republic [of Iran] and Israel, could be dragged into the conflict due to the escalating tensions and Israel's continuous threats.”

Hariri highlighted that President Nechirvan Barzani is working on several fronts to prevent such involvement.

“The key effort of the Kurdistan Region President is to align with Baghdad and ensure necessary steps are taken to prevent Iraq from being engulfed in this fire,” he stated.

As Iraqis grow concerned about the potential spread of the Israeli war to their country, Iraqi and Kurdish authorities have reiterated the importance of a peaceful resolution to these ongoing crises.

Barzani’s efforts also extend beyond Iraq, as Hariri noted, “There is ongoing coordination with Turkiye, Iran, the Arab states, and the Gulf countries to maintain Iraq’s security and stability and to avoid its involvement in the conflict. These are matters that President Barzani has been addressing, including during his recent visit to Ankara.”