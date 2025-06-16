Kurdistan’s President condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani condemned Israel’s recent military strikes on Iran during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, offering condolences for the loss of senior military, academic, and civilian lives in the attacks.

According to Iran’s ILNA news agency, Barzani expressed deep concern over the escalation and called on the international community to take immediate and effective steps to prevent further deterioration of regional security.

“Continued military escalation will have catastrophic consequences for regional stability,” Barzani warned, urging restraint and diplomatic action.

The call comes amid ongoing confrontations between Israel and Iran, following Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear, military, and intelligence sites, triggering Iran’s retaliatory strikes under True Promise 3.

For his part, Foreign Minister Araghchi stressed the importance of fully implementing the security agreement signed between Baghdad and Tehran, including its provisions related to the Kurdistan Region, to prevent destabilizing actors from exploiting security gaps in border areas.

“The Islamic Republic will continue its firm operations to defend its sovereignty, national security, and people—until Israeli aggression stops and those responsible are held accountable,” Araghchi added.