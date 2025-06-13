Dangerous escalation: Kurdistan calls for global action following Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdistan Region Presidency denounced Israel’s airstrikes on Iran and urged the international community to intervene to prevent further deterioration of regional security.

In a statement, the Presidency described the attack as a “dangerous escalation” that threatens both regional and international peace.

“Resorting to military force to settle disputes jeopardizes stability and increases the risk of broader conflict,” the statement cautioned, calling on global actors to act promptly to contain the crisis.

It added that “this critical moment requires swift and effective international engagement to prevent further escalation and maintain stability.”

Israel’s operation, launched under the name "Operation Rising Lion," struck Iranian nuclear and military targets, killing senior officials. Iran retaliated with drone and missile attacks on Israeli territory, fueling fears of a wider conflict.

Iraq, meanwhile, has suspended flights and warned of potential spillover.