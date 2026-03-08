Iraq vows neutrality in rising regional conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has ruled out becoming part of the ongoing regional conflict, warning that its territory will not be used for attacks on neighboring countries, as the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to escalate.

At the extraordinary Arab League ministerial meeting held via video on Sunday, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein led Iraq’s delegation and condemned recent assaults across Iraq, noting they are intended to draw Baghdad into the regional war, which the country categorically opposes, calling for its end.

He further underlined Iraq’s commitment to diplomacy, stressing its longstanding support for negotiations between Iran and the United States, while cautioning that an expanding conflict threatens all regional countries and risks prolonging the war.

"The situation in the Strait of Hormuz poses serious risks," he warned, adding that it could directly affect Iraq, the wider region, and global energy markets, potentially triggering energy shortages and large-scale displacement.

The statement comes as regional tensions intensify following joint US–Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region. In Iraq, factions aligned with Tehran have stepped up activity under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claiming rocket and drone attacks against what they describe as “enemy bases” in Iraq and neighboring areas.

