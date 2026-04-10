PMF reports 80 killed, 270 wounded since start of US-Iran war

Shafaq News- Baghdad

About 350 of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed or wounded since the US-Iran war began, the PMF stated on Friday.

In a statement, the PMF said 80 of its members had been killed and more than 270 wounded between February 28 and April 8 in "Zionist-American aggression against Iraq."

PMF installations across multiple provinces have been struck repeatedly since the war's outbreak, with al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Babil bearing the heaviest toll. Numerous Iraqi factions operating under the Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance (IRI) banner entered the fight, carrying out dozens of operations against American positions inside Iraq, across several Gulf states, and in Jordan, drawing retaliatory strikes on their bases and security facilities.

Iraqi authorities have repeatedly warned against the targeting of Iraqi sites, condemning the "unjustified aggression" against Iran by the United States and Israel.

The war erupted on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched an assault on Iran, killing hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The conflict widened on March 2 when Hezbollah entered the fight, drawing Lebanon in, with Iran's retaliation sending shockwaves across Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. A two-week ceasefire was announced on Wednesday after Pakistani mediation, conditioned on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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