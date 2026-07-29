PM Al-Zaidi calls off Saudi visit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Wednesday canceled his planned visit to Saudi Arabia, a government source told Shafaq News, hours after deadly US-Saudi airstrikes targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) across seven Iraqi provinces.

The decision, according to the source, was a direct response to the security developments that unfolded across the country early Wednesday, resulting in the suspension of all preparations for the government delegation.

The trip had been scheduled for July 30, following Al-Zaidi's recent visits to the United States, Iran, Qatar, and Turkiye.

Read more: 20 PMF members killed, 32 wounded in attacks across Iraq