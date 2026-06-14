US urges end to attacks after strike on Dahiyeh

Shafaq News- Washington

Israel's strike on Beirut's southern suburbs “should not have happened,” particularly when Washington is close to a deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

Trump argued the attack was a response to a limited incident that caused no casualties, warning that it could jeopardize ongoing efforts to reach a peace agreement with Iran and ease tensions across the region. He also called for an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon and urged all parties, including Hezbollah, to refrain from launching attacks against Israel.

Earlier today, Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), firing two rockets at an apartment in a five-story residential building in the Ghobeiri area, which killed three people and injured 15 others in a preliminary toll, according to Lebanese media, while the Israeli military claimed the operation targeted Hezbollah infrastructure.

The escalation drew criticism from Iran, with Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warning that Israeli attacks on Dahiyeh “will not go unpunished.”