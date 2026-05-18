Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar edged higher Monday in both Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

A Shafaq News market survey showed the dollar trading at 154,100 dinars per 100 dollars at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, up from Sunday's 153,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,500 dinars and bought it at 153,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,700 dinars and buying prices at 153,600 dinars.