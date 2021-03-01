Iraqi Crude Oil Revenues Touch Five Billion Dollars

Shafaq News/ Ministry of Oil announced the February import and export figures as per the preliminary statistics issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

Figures show that crude oil exports reach 82,877,757 barrels with revenues touching 5,026,807 dollars.

Exported crude quantities in February from central and southern Iraqi fields reached 79,105,329 barrels, whereas quantities exported from Kirkuk fields through Ceyhan Port reached 3,772,428 barrels.

Daily exports averaged 2,960,000 barrels at a mean of 60.330 dollars per barrel.