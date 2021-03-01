Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Crude Oil Revenues Touch Five Billion Dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-01T14:17:30+0000
Iraqi Crude Oil Revenues Touch Five Billion Dollars

Shafaq News/ Ministry of Oil announced the February import and export figures as per the preliminary statistics issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

Figures show that crude oil exports reach 82,877,757 barrels with revenues touching 5,026,807 dollars.

Exported crude quantities in February from central and southern Iraqi fields reached 79,105,329 barrels, whereas quantities exported from Kirkuk fields through Ceyhan Port reached 3,772,428 barrels.

Daily exports averaged 2,960,000 barrels at a mean of 60.330 dollars per barrel.

related

India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-02-20 08:48:07
India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Date: 2020-11-01 14:07:15
The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries

Date: 2021-02-06 09:03:42
Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries