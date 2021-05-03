Report

India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-03T08:43:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced, on Monday, that the Indian oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil during last March.

Seven Indian companies purchased the Iraqi oil, Bharat PETROLEUM, Bharat OMAN, Manglore, Nayara, Reliance, Hindustan and Indian oil.

SOMO statistics showed that 33 international companies have purchased Iraqi oil during March 2021 as follows:

Chinese and America Companies come in the second place (four companies each).

Two companies of each of these countries also purchased oil from Iraq which are South Korea, Italy, Greece, Japan and Turkey.

Meanwhile one company of Netherlands-British, Kuwait, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, France, Spain shared in the oil purchasing operations.

The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.

The total quantity of purchased oil is 99,585,283.00 at 2,136,083,282.45 $, According to SOMO.

