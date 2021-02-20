India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced, on Saturday, that the Indian oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil during last January.
SOMO statistics showed that 29 international companies have purchased Iraqi oil during January 2021 as follows:
|
Country
|
Number of companies
|
The Companies
|
India
|
7
|
Bharat PETROLEUM, Bharat OMAN, Manglore, Nayara, Reliance, Hindustan, Indian oil
|
China
|
5
|
China offshore, CNOOC, Petrochina, Sinochem,
ZHENHUA OIL,
|
USA
|
3
|
Chevron, Exxon Mobile, Valero
|
South Korea
|
2
|
SK Energy, GS CALTEX
|
Italy
|
2
|
ENI , Iplom
|
Russia
|
2
|
Gazprom, Litasco
|
UK
|
1
|
BP oil
|
France
|
1
|
Totsa total
|
Greece
|
1
|
Motor Oil
|
Malaysia
|
1
|
Petronas
|
Japan
|
1
|
Japex
|
Turkey
|
1
|
Tupras
|
Netherlands-British
|
1
|
Shell
The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.