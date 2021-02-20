India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced, on Saturday, that the Indian oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil during last January.

SOMO statistics showed that 29 international companies have purchased Iraqi oil during January 2021 as follows:

Country Number of companies The Companies India 7 Bharat PETROLEUM, Bharat OMAN, Manglore, Nayara, Reliance, Hindustan, Indian oil China 5 China offshore, CNOOC, Petrochina, Sinochem, ZHENHUA OIL, USA 3 Chevron, Exxon Mobile, Valero South Korea 2 SK Energy, GS CALTEX Italy 2 ENI , Iplom Russia 2 Gazprom, Litasco UK 1 BP oil France 1 Totsa total Greece 1 Motor Oil Malaysia 1 Petronas Japan 1 Japex Turkey 1 Tupras Netherlands-British 1 Shell

The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.