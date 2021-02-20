Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-20T08:48:07+0000
India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced, on Saturday, that the Indian oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil during last January.

SOMO statistics showed that 29 international companies have purchased Iraqi oil during January 2021 as follows:

Country

Number of companies

The Companies

India

7

Bharat PETROLEUM, Bharat OMAN, Manglore, Nayara, Reliance, Hindustan, Indian oil

China

5

China offshore, CNOOC, Petrochina,  Sinochem,

ZHENHUA OIL,

USA

3

Chevron, Exxon Mobile, Valero

South Korea

2

SK Energy, GS CALTEX

Italy

2

ENI , Iplom

Russia

2

Gazprom, Litasco

UK

1

BP oil

France

1

Totsa total

Greece

1

Motor Oil

Malaysia

1

Petronas

Japan

1

Japex

Turkey

1

Tupras

Netherlands-British

1

Shell

 

The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.

