Iraq's oil exports to US soar: exceed 10 million barrels

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Monday that Iraq exported more than ten million barrels of crude oil and its derivatives to the United States in April 2024.

The Administration's data showed that Iraq's exports of oil and its derivatives last April amounted to 10.512 million barrels, an increase of 3.437 million barrels from what they recorded last March (7.075 million barrels).

The Administration stated that OPEC's crude oil exports and its derivatives to the United States last April amounted to 40,695 thousand barrels, with Saudi Arabia topping the list with 11,275 thousand barrels during the same period.

Iraqi oil exports to the United States have increased markedly over recent years, with export numbers in some months reaching record levels, partly due to Iraq's ability to increase its oil production and the rise in global demand for oil.

Oil trade relations between Iraq and the United States play an important role in strengthening economic ties between the two countries and contribute to enhancing the stability of the global oil market and providing energy to the US and global economies.

Notably, Iraq is the second-largest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia.