Iraqi Oil Minister: no big loss in investing our joint fields with neighboring countries

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-06T09:03:42+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Minister, Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar said on Saturday that the country does not have significant losses in investing its joint fields with neighboring countries.

Abdul-Jabbar said exclusively to Shafaq News Agency that "there is a committee for joint fields with Kuwait and Iran regarding joint oil fields with them," indicating that "Iraq has a consultant with Kuwait, but not with Iran." .

He added, "The most important joint field with Iran is the Majnoon oil field; Iraq aims to reach 600,000 barrels of production from this field, which is one of the largest joint fields.

He stressed that "Iran also has a delay in investments in joint fields as a result of the economic crisis” expecting that "Iraq does not have a great loss in investing in these fields."

It’s noteworthy that; There are 24 joint oil fields in Iraq with Iran, Kuwait and Syria, 15 of which are productive.

