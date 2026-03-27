Hezbollah hits Israeli troops as Israel strikes Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Friday announced a new round of attacks against Israeli forces and positions along the southern border, as Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling continued across multiple areas in Lebanon, according to statements from the group and local media.

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings in Qantara, including areas around Khallat al-Ain, the town square, and near the cemetery, using rocket salvos shortly after midnight. It also reported striking an advancing force east of Beit Lif with a guided missile, alongside detonating explosive devices against troops and vehicles on the Taybeh-Qantara road and in Deir Seryan.

The group added that it fired rockets twice toward Kiryat Shmona and carried out an anti-tank strike on a Merkava tank near Bayyada, describing the operations as “direct hits.”

Over the past 24 hours, Hezbollah carried out 94 operations involving rockets, drones, and artillery. The Israeli Health Ministry said 5,492 Israelis were killed or injured since Feb 28.

Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs. An air raid before dawn targeted a residential building in Tahwitat al-Ghadir, while additional strikes hit a house in Hanine and a building near Qlileh along the Tyre-Naqoura road.

📹 المبنى المستهدف في تحويطة الغدير - الضاحية الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/KjnJkBfVL1 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 27, 2026

Artillery shelling struck the outskirts of Dibl, Qouzah, Beit Lif, Naqoura, and the Hamoul area, with further bombardment reported across several villages in the western sector. Other attacks included air and drone strikes in Kfar Rumman, Mansouri, Hadatha, Haris, and Aita al-Shaab, where a vehicle was targeted without reported casualties.

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,116 people and injured 3,229 others, including 121 children and 83 women among the dead, and 399 children and 454 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, issued an evacuation warning to residents of Sajd in Jezzine district, urging them to leave immediately and head north of the Zahrani River, citing ongoing military operations in the area.