Lebanon’s Hezbollah strikes Israel as fighting escalates

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 18:28)

Hezbollah on Thursday launched a wave of cross-border operations against Israeli forces, as Israel intensified airstrikes and expanded ground activity in southern Lebanon.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah said it struck Israeli military sites and infrastructure, including the Kirya complex in Tel Aviv, using rockets and drones. It reported anti-tank engagements and close-range clashes with advancing troops along the southern frontier, targeting Merkava tanks in Deir Seryan, Qantara, Taybeh, and Dibl.

الحزب ينشر.. استهداف دبابات في الطيبة بث الإعلام الحربي في الحزب مشاهد تظهر استهداف ناقلة جند ودبّابة ميركافا في ساحة بلدة الطيبة جنوب لبنان بمحلّقتين انقضاضيتين. #الطيبة #أخبار_الجديد pic.twitter.com/GpvxkWpeIV — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 26, 2026

Additional operations targeted troop positions, command facilities, and logistical sites, while drones were launched toward several bases and rocket fire reached northern Israeli towns. Hezbollah also noted engaging Israeli aircraft over southern Lebanon, forcing at least one to withdraw.

Missile fire toward northern Israel, Magen David Adom said, left a man in his 30s in critical condition and another in his 50s seriously injured in the Nahariya area, adding that emergency teams are continuing to search multiple impact sites for additional casualties. The Israeli Health Ministry said 5,473 Israelis were killed or injured since Feb 28.

MDA Spokesperson: Following the missile fire toward northern IsraelIn the Nahariya area, MDA teams report a man in his 30s in critical condition and a man in his 50s in serious condition. MDA teams are continuing to search multiple scenes. Updates as required. pic.twitter.com/mlyOwQWQ8E — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) March 26, 2026

Over the past 24 hours, the group carried out 87 operations involving rockets, drones, and artillery.

لحظة تسلل مسيّرة شمال إسرائيل قادمة من لبنان pic.twitter.com/41qM7KsUel — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 26, 2026

Israeli strikes, meanwhile, continued across southern Lebanon, hitting areas in Marjayoun, Nabatieh, and Tyre districts, Lebanese media reported. Shelling and air raids struck Yohmor al-Shaqif, Zawtar, Froun, Ghandoorieh, Burj Qalawiyeh, and Wadi al-Slouqi, with some reports indicating the use of phosphorus munitions.

مراسلة الميادين في الجنوب: قصف مدفعي وفسفوري معادي يستهدف يحمر الشقيف والغندورية وبرج قلاوي وفرون.#لبنان #الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/w6gF82COSY — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) March 26, 2026

Air raids also hit residential areas, including homes in Shaqra, Srifa, Kfara, and Majdal Zoun. A strike in Kfar Rumman destroyed a residential and commercial building, killing two people, while another in Bint Jbeil left three dead. In one instance, a missile failed to detonate.

مراسل الجديد: غارة على مبنى سكني وتجاري في حي المعاقيل في بلدة كفررمان أسفرت عن سقوط شهيدين pic.twitter.com/6AqTYgS0FE — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 26, 2026

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,094 people and injured 3,119 others, including 121 children and 81 women among the dead, and 395 children and 448 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli military claimed forces from the 91st Division killed more than 30 Hezbollah fighters in recent days, including members of the Radwan Force, through combined air, ground, and drone operations. Ongoing operations, it added, aim to expand a forward security zone in southern Lebanon, alleging the destruction of more than 350 Hezbollah targets and the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

#عاجل قوات الفرقة 91 تقضي على أكثر من 30 عنصر إرهابيدفي اشتباكات وجهاً لوجه في جنوب لبنان 🔸خلال الأيام الأخيرة قضت القوات على أكثر من 30 عنصرًا من حزب الله، من بينهم نحو 10 عناصر من وحدة قوة رضوان وذلك في عمليات مختلفة نفذتها قوات اللواء 5 شملت قصف جوي وبري إلى جانب نيران… pic.twitter.com/apqsAcqtNT — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 26, 2026

Israeli authorities also issued renewed evacuation warnings to residents south of the Zahrani River, urging immediate relocation as operations continue.