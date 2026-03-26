Hezbollah ramps up attacks as Israel strikes Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Thursday said it carried out more than 80 attacks using rockets, drones, and artillery against Israeli forces and positions along the southern Lebanese border.

According to separate statements, the group struck military sites and settlements and destroyed 21 Merkava tanks and multiple armored vehicles using guided missiles in successive attacks.

Israel, meanwhile, carried out airstrikes across southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said three people were killed and 11 wounded in strikes on Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil, while two others were killed and eight injured in a strike on Harouf in Nabatieh.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran expanded to include Lebanon, official figures from Israeli and Lebanese health authorities indicate that 5,473 Israelis have been killed or injured, while strikes in Lebanon have left 1,094 Lebanese dead and 3,119 wounded.

The Israeli military confirmed that a soldier from the Golani Brigade was killed today and two others wounded in a Hezbollah attack during clashes in a southern Lebanese village.