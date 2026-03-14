Israel strikes Saida, Beirut suburbs as Hezbollah launches rocket barrages

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes hit several locations across Lebanon early Saturday, killing at least 11 people as clashes with Hezbollah intensified along the southern frontier.

Lebanese media indicated that an airstrike struck a residential apartment in the Tameer district of Saida near Nabih Berri Avenue in Haret Saida, killing four people, while another strike, the second in two days, hit the al-Nabaa area in Burj Hammoud, a suburb of Beirut, killing one person after a residential building was struck.

مشاهد للشقة المستهدفة في منطقة النبعة بالمتن pic.twitter.com/XaRZfEjRQb — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 14, 2026

A separate Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Rahibat neighborhood of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, killing seven people, local media reported. Overnight bombardment also reached Bint Jbeil, Aitaroun, Ainata, and the outskirts of Maroun al-Ras, while artillery fire hit Wadi al-Hujeir as clashes intensified along several border fronts, including Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, Aita al-Shaab, and Khiam.

Hezbollah later announced 16 retaliatory operations against Israeli military positions and settlements, launching rocket barrages toward Metula and Kiryat Shmona between 03:45 and 05:00 local time. The group also shelled Israeli troop concentrations near Odaisseh and the Hamosiya area west of Blida, carried out a guided missile strike on military vehicles near the Khiam detention center, and launched drones toward installations inside Israel, including the Stella Maris naval surveillance base and the Ein Shemer air defense base. Another rocket salvo targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at Aqaba Hill in the border town of Maroun al-Ras.

The Israeli military claimed that it struck Hezbollah fighters transporting rockets to a weapons depot in southern Lebanon. According to the army, surveillance tracked operatives moving rocket shells into a storage facility in the village of al-Majdal, after which aircraft hit the site minutes later.

#عاجل رصد عناصر حرب الله وهم يدخلون قذائف صاروخية إلى مستودع أسلحة ليتم القضاء عليهم جوًا🔸رصد جيش الدفاع امس عناصر إرهابية من حزب الله وهم يدخلون قذائف صاروخية إلى مستودع اسلحة في قرية المجدل بجنوب لبنان. بعد دقائق معدودة اغار سلاح الجو على المستودع وقضى على الارهابيين.… pic.twitter.com/vqnZfoDtQN — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 14, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli attacks since hostilities resumed on March 2 have killed 773 people and wounded 1,933, including 103 children killed and 326 injured, while more than 800,000 residents have been displaced. Preliminary information from local health authorities on March 14 indicated that Israeli strikes killed 12 medical workers at a health facility in southern Lebanon, raising the overall death toll to around 780.

On the Israeli side, the Health Ministry recorded 2,975 injuries since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, including 85 people still receiving treatment. Authorities have also evacuated more than 100,000 residents from communities in northern Israel near the Lebanese border.