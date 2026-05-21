Iraq league ranks 13th in Asia despite 2026 World Cup qualification

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ranked the Iraq Stars League 13th among Asian domestic leagues in its latest continental standings released on Thursday, following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Saudi Arabia’s Pro League topped the AFC rankings, followed by Japan’s J.League and South Korea’s K League in second and third place, while the UAE and Iran completed the top five.

The rankings are used to determine club allocations for continental competitions, including the AFC Champions League Elite and AFC Champions League Two.

The “Lions of Mesopotamia” will also return to the FIFA World Cup this year for the first time since Mexico 1986 after securing qualification under coach Graham Arnold.