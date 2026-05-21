PJAK denies Trump claim on arming Kurdish groups in Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) denied on Thursday US President Donald Trump’s claims about supplying weapons to Kurdish groups, describing the statements as threatening messages aimed at pushing Iran toward escalation against Kurdish forces.

The spokesperson for the Party, Kalawj Orin, called on Trump to clarify which group allegedly received the weapons, urging Kurdish parties “that may have received military support” to publicly disclose it “so the situation does not become more complicated.”

“PJAK possesses its own political and military strength inside Iran and eastern Kurdistan,” Orin stressed.

Earlier, Trump said some Kurdish parties were supplied with weapons in preparation for possible moves inside Iran. He expressed “disappointment” with Iranian Kurdish groups, accusing them of “keeping weapons intended for anti-government protesters in Iran.”