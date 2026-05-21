Iraq’s Federal Court to hear challenge to Al-Zaidi premiership

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial authority, on Thursday set July 1 as the date for its first hearing in a lawsuit challenging the legality of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s appointment, marking the first formal constitutional challenge to his mandate since taking office.

Raed Al-Maliki, the former lawmaker who filed the case, said in a statement that he had received the official court notification by email along with the response submitted by the legal representative of President Nizar Amedi. The presidential response argued that the plaintiff lacked the necessary legal interest to pursue the case and that the dispute was improperly directed at the presidency because Al-Zaidi’s nomination originated from the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the country’s largest parliamentary bloc, rather than the president himself.

The response also defended Al-Zaidi’s political qualifications, citing his ties with political circles and ownership of Dijlah TV, a satellite channel focused on political affairs.

According to the filing, the president’s legal representative further argued that officials assuming senior state positions are required to relinquish private interests after taking office in order to avoid conflicts of interest, warning that failure to do so could expose them to legal accountability.

Al-Maliki also filed a separate complaint with Iraq’s Integrity Commission, accusing Al-Zaidi and Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib of conflicts of interest linked to alleged ongoing business and financial dealings involving state institutions.