Iraq election commission rejects multiple candidate challenges

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) rejected several complaints submitted by parliamentary candidates challenging the election results.

According to documents obtained by Shafaq News, the Commission also closed the case involving candidate Shahad Ahmed Khalil after the National Security Service confirmed she met the required good-conduct standards.

IHEC reiterated that it does not decide candidate exclusions, noting that such decisions remain in effect until the Federal Supreme Court certifies the final results.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Electoral Panel has so far ruled on 428 of the 853 appeals filed against the preliminary results, with the remaining 425 appeals to be resolved in the coming days, completing the final phase before federal ratification.

Iraq concluded its 2025 parliamentary elections on 11 November, with a 56.11% national turnout among 21.4 million eligible voters.

