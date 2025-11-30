IHEC rules on 50% of parliamentary election appeals

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said that 428 appeals concerning the final results of the 2025 parliamentary elections were resolved.

The commission did not clarify the nature of the rulings issued in each case, noting only that the remaining 425 out of the 853 appeals submitted are expected to be addressed in the coming days.

Iraq held its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 on November 11, with a voter turnout exceeding 56%.

Article 20 of the IHEC Law allows parties and candidates to challenge the final results issued by the Board of Commissioners, starting from the day after publication. Appeals may be filed at the National Office, any electoral branch, or directly with the Electoral Judicial Panel.

Under the Law, the Board of Commissioners must respond to the Panel’s requests within three working days. The Panel, in turn, is required to rule on each case within ten working days of receiving the Board’s response.

Rulings on appeals may include rejecting the complaint, accepting it based on submitted evidence, or ordering corrective measures such as recounts or adjustments to the results.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Old lines, new margin