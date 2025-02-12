Iraqi court dismisses budget fraud appeal

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court dismissed an appeal alleging fraud in the country’s 2024 public budget tables, a court source reported on Wednesday.

The case was filed last year by MP Bassem Khashan, who claimed that Parliament had approved altered budget tables different from those initially voted on.

“Legal challenges require a direct personal interest, which was not met in this appeal,” the source told Shafaq News. “This has led to its rejection and closure.”

The ruling ends legal proceedings on the matter, with no further recourse available within the Federal Supreme Court system.