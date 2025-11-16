Iraq’s 2025 results hit with first legal dispute

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, lawmaker and losing candidate Haifa Hussein Hatem al-Jabri, submitted Iraq’s first formal legal challenge to the 2025 parliamentary election results, marking the first such appeal in Dhi Qar province.

In a statement, al-Jabri said her campaign obtained the original tally sheets from every station in her district and formed a technical team to conduct a parallel review. She described the comparison as revealing “clear and significant discrepancies” with the commission’s preliminary figures.

Al-Jabri said she will pursue all legal avenues to recover what she called the “genuine votes,” vowing to submit formal complaints and escalate the case “to the highest judicial authority.” She urged the head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council to establish investigative committees to examine alleged irregularities, including vote-buying, the misuse of government posts, and the influence of political money. Such violations, she argued, distort results and erode public confidence.

Iraq held its special and general voting on 9 and 11 November in the sixth parliamentary elections since 2003. Earlier on Saturday, the electoral commission said it had completed the count of outstanding ballots and expected to publish final results either later in the day or on Monday.

