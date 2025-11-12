Erbil Elections: Turnout 71.65%, KDP on top

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Erbil province, northern Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Erbil reached 71.65%.

The province holds 16 parliamentary seats, including 4 seats for women and 1 seat for minorities (Christians), in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 369,118 votes.

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 97,301 votes.

- National Stance Movement (Harakat al-Mawqif al-Watani): 63,288 votes.

- New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed): 38,911 votes.

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 28,650 votes.

- Kurdistan Justice Group (Jama’at al-Adl fi Kurdistan): 13,772 votes.

- People’s Front: 5,584 votes.

- Iraqi Turkmen Front: 1,811 votes.

- Kurdistan Social Democratic Party: 762 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

Read more: Iraq’s post-election roadmap: From ballot to government formation