Babil Elections: Turnout 50.74%, PM al-Sudani on top

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Babil province, central Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Babil reached 50.74%.

The province holds 17 parliamentary seats, including 4 seats for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 91,379 votes.

- Sadiqoon: 79,504 votes.

- State of Law (E’tilaf Dawlatal-Qanoun): 68,538 votes.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 56,167 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 51,881 votes.

- Services (Khadamat): 38,530 votes.

- Sumeriyoun Movement: 29,850 votes.

- Idrak: 28,483 votes.

- Badr Organization: 25,182 votes.

- Qadimon: 20,187 votes.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 19,728 votes.

- Huqooq: 16,389 votes.

- Al-Asas Coalition: 13,126 votes.

- Al-Faw Zakho Coalition: 10,285 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

