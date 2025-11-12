Al-Sulaymaniyah Elections: Turnout 60.15%, PUK on top

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in al-Sulaymaniyah province, northeastern Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in al-Sulaymaniyah reached 60.15%.

The province holds 18 parliamentary seats, including 5 seats for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 240,899 votes.

- National Stance Movement (Harakat al-Mawqif al-Watani): 75,330 votes.

- New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed): 69,752 votes.

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 68,596 votes.

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 65,295 votes.

- Kurdistan Justice Group (Jama’at al-Adl fi Kurdistan): 34,557 votes.

- People’s Front: 10,921 votes.

- Kurdistan Social Democratic Party: 4,818 votes.

- Iraqi Turkmen Front: 580 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

