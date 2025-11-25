President Barzani explores enhanced cooperation with Dutch Ambassador

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reviewed bilateral relations on Tuesday with Janet Alberda, the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Iraq.

According to a statement from the Presidency’s office, the meeting addressed relations between the Netherlands, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, along with developments following Iraq’s parliamentary elections and broader political conditions in the country.

Both sides reiterated their mutual desire to strengthen ties and explored mechanisms to enhance cooperation across multiple fields.