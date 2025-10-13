President Barzani with British Ambassador: Turkiye peace process on agenda

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani explored ways to deepen ties between London, Baghdad, and Erbil with British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting covered Iraq’s internal political landscape, readiness for the November 11 parliamentary elections, and the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet.

Both sides also addressed relations with neighboring states, the status of Kurds and other communities in Syria, shifting dynamics across the Middle East, and Barzani’s recent trip to Turkiye, including the condition of the peace process between Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it designates as a "terrorist" organization.

Siddiq commended Barzani for helping restore Turkish flights to al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport, which were first suspended on April 3, 2023, when Ankara cited security concerns and alleged infiltration by the PKK into the airport.

This marked their second high-level meeting since Siddiq took office, following their April 24 talks in Erbil, where both underscored the strategic value of UK–Kurdistan–Iraq relations and exchanged views on security and regional stability.