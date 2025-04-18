“Development Road” tops President Barzani-Turkiye’s deputy FM talks

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Friday, with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz to discuss strengthening political and economic cooperation and promoting regional stability.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the talks focused on relations between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, with particular emphasis on the Development Road project to boost regional connectivity.

The two officials discussed “expanding collaboration” across multiple sectors, including security and development, reviewing mechanisms for deeper coordination.

Barzani reaffirmed the Region’s support for peace efforts in Turkiye, stressing that a lasting resolution would bring “wide-reaching regional benefits” and open new avenues for joint progress.

The meeting also addressed the situation in Syria and other regional developments.