President Barzani with ex-Turkiye PM: Kurdistan ready to broker peace

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Thursday, with former Turkish Prime Minister and Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu in Erbil to discuss Iraq–Turkiye relations, the Kurdish peace process, and regional developments.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting reviewed Davutoğlu’s visits across Iraq and the Region. Both leaders underscored that the peace initiative in Turkiye remains a “critical opportunity” that should not be wasted, emphasizing the Kurdistan Region’s strategic role in enabling long-term reconciliation.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى له‌گه‌ڵ به‌ڕێز ئه‌حمه‌د داوود ئۆغلو کۆبووەوە

Barzani reiterated the Region’s readiness to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions, highlighting the peace's positive impact on Turkiye and the broader region.

Davutoğlu, in turn, welcomed Kurdistan’s continued engagement and urged deeper cooperation among Turkiye, Iraq, and the Region to safeguard shared interests and promote lasting stability.