Leader Barzani with Turkish delegation: Peace process on the table

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with a joint delegation from three Kurdish parties from Turkiye, stressing the importance of supporting the peace process in the country.

Barzani received Mustafa Özçelik, leader of the Kurdistan Wilatparez Party, Bayram Bozyel, leader of the Socialist Kurdistan Party, and his deputy Masoud Tek, Düzgün Kaplan, leader of the Rights and Freedoms Party, and his deputy Mohammed Shirin Teymur, according to a statement from Barzani’s residence in the Saladin resort.

The meeting addressed the latest political and security developments in the region, particularly in Syria. Discussions centered on the peace process in Turkiye and its impact on the broader political situation, with a strong focus on the need for a “just solution” to the Kurdish issue in Turkiye.

During the meeting, Barzani underscored the importance of “understanding the current situation, seizing opportunities, and addressing the challenges facing the Kurdish people.”

On February 27th, Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), issued a "historic" call urging the PKK, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization, to lay down its arms and disband, paving the way for a peace process with Turkiye.

Many parties welcomed the call, including the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, however, warned that his country would resume its military operations against the PKK if the efforts to disarm the group have stalled.