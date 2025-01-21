Barzani condoles Turkey over hotel fire, marks it as "tragic"
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani sent a condolence
message to Turkiye following the tragic hotel fire in the Bolu province, which
resulted in dozens of fatalities.
In a post on X, Barzani expressed "deep sorrow", offering his
"sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims" and
shared in their grief, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic
incident.
Earlier today, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that a fire broke out at a hotel in the "Kartal Kaya" ski resort around 3:30 AM, resulting in the deaths of 66 people and injuries to 51 others.