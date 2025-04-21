Iraq's Karar Alliance: CF heavyweights gear up for November elections

Shafaq News/ A new political alliance named Karar (Decision) is taking shape within Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), uniting senior leaders ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.

Two political sources told Shafaq News that the alliance includes Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's Al-Furatayn Movement, Hadi al-Amiri's Badr Organization, and Faleh al-Fayyadh, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Leadership of the new bloc is expected to fall to either al-Amiri or al-Sudani, with a platform focused on administrative and service reform and broader engagement with Kurdish and Sunni parties, they added.

Talks are underway to bring additional key figures into the bloc, including Labor Minister Ahmed al-Asadi of the Sanad Bloc, Abu Alaa al-Wala’i of Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and the Huqooq Movement affiliated with Kata'ib Hezbollah.

These factions, analysts say, once formed the backbone of the CF, the coalition that brought al-Sudani to power. But growing internal rifts have reportedly led groups like the State of Law Coalition (SLC), Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) to prepare for the elections independently, while leaving open the option of regrouping post-results.

Meanwhile, under government pressure, powerful armed factions including Kata'ib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba, and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada are preparing to fully integrate into the PMF, a move seen as a prelude to full political participation, other sources affirmed to our agency.

The political shifts come amid US warnings of further sanctions targeting Iran-backed groups in Iraq and calls for tighter state control over weapons.