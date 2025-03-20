President Barzani celebrates Newroz, pledges constitutional dialogue with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended his warmest congratulations to the Kurdish people worldwide on the occasion of Newroz and the Kurdish New Year.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated all components of the Kurdish people on this occasion, saying, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the proud families of martyrs, to the heroic Peshmerga, and to the security forces. I wish everyone a happy and safe holiday filled with joy and tranquility.”

He described Newroz as "a symbol of freedom, renewal, and rebirth, a holiday of hope, will, resurgence, resilience, and a look towards a better future."

Barzani added that, just as the flame of Newroz has inspired the Kurdish people throughout history, it today calls for unity, understanding, and cooperation to protect constitutional and federal rights, as well as the political entity of the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani also addressed recent developments, noting that Newroz arrives at a time when both the region and the world are facing sensitive circumstances.

He emphasized that overcoming these challenges successfully requires joint efforts and constructive dialogue among political parties and components within the Kurdistan Region and with Baghdad, to ensure the strengthening of democracy, justice, and human rights.

Furthermore, the President highlighted that peace and a peaceful approach are the greatest strength and best path for the Kurds and the people of Kurdistan, urging “Kurds and all Kurds in Kurdistan to strengthen their faith in peace and their peaceful approach,” emphasizing that "the demands of the people of Kurdistan are highly just, and peace provides the right environment to clarify these demands."

He added that the peaceful approach advances the Kurdish cause globally, and that the global political trend towards peace aligns with the interests of the peace-loving Kurdish people.

Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Region is committed to the culture and values of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of others, emphasizing that the region will remain, as always, a source of security and stability in the region.

He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s continued offering of friendship and cooperation to all components of Iraq, as well as to regional and international countries, for a future filled with peace, stability, and prosperity for all, where the life, dignity, and rights of all are protected.

On the relationship with the federal government, Barzani once again stressed “our commitment to the constitution as the basis for resolving all disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding,” stating that the stability, prosperity, and progress of Iraq depend on respecting the constitutional rights of all its components and the true implementation of the federal system.

He also noted that the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region is closely aware of the difficulties and living conditions of the region's citizens, emphasizing that "improving their living conditions is a top priority for all institutions in the region."

Barzani concluded his statement: “With the arrival of Newroz, we renew our hopes that these difficulties will pass, and we will not surrender. Together, we will move forward with hope and optimism towards a better future.”