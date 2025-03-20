PM Barzani at Newroz: freedom will prevail for those who seek it

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his greetings for Newroz as the Kurdistan Region celebrated the Kurdish New Year with festivities across several cities.

Speaking to a crowd in Akre, the capital of Newroz, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted that the occasion is not just the start of a new year but a powerful reminder that oppression does not last.

“This day reminds us that tyranny will not endure,” PM Barzani said. “A nation that seeks freedom will ultimately achieve it.”

Leader Masoud Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani also attended the event. For the second consecutive year, Newroz in Akre has been recognized as an international event, drawing visitors from across the region. The ceremony included the lighting of the Newroz fire, a cherished tradition that symbolizes renewal and strength.

As the celebrations continued across the region, the Newroz flame was lit at the historic Erbil Citadel in a vibrant ceremony. Torchbearers arrived in horse-drawn carriages, and the air was filled with the sounds of Kurdish folk music.

Meanwhile, in al-Sulaimaniyah and Kirkuk, large crowds gathered for festivities, with attendees taking part in traditional Kurdish dances. Security forces were deployed to ensure a safe and smooth celebration.

Newroz, marking the first day of the Kurdish New Year, falls on March 9 in the Greek calendar and March 21 in the Western calendar. It is celebrated as a national and cultural holiday, symbolizing renewal and unity, with traditions that date back thousands of years. The occasion is also observed in Central Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.

