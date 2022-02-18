Kurdistan's President, PM, meet the UN Secretary-General in Munich

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met on Friday evening with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. In a statement, the Kurdish government said that the two Kurdish presidents gave an overview of the political situation in Iraq. The President of the Kurdistan Region and the Prime Minister thanked the United Nations for its support to Iraq, especially the role of "UNAMI" in observing the Iraqi elections, expressing their hope that the United Nations would continue its support and assistance to address the problems in Iraq. On combating terrorism, the two sides stressed that ISIS still represents "a serious and real threat, for the security and stability in Iraq and Syria." The meeting touched on the importance of coordination between Erbil and Baghdad in confronting terrorism with the help of the United Nations. The Kurdish officials expressed a desire to hold the elections in Kurdistan on time. They also discussed the recent decision of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court about the oil and gas file in Kurdistan and the possibility of the Secretary-General's visit to Iraq after forming the new federal government.

