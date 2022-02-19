Kurdistan's President and PM meets with the US congressional delegation at MSC

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, convened with a high-level delegation from the US Congress on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) earlier today, Saturday.

The US bipartisan delegation was headed by the Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham.

The President and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region arrived in Germany on Thursday earlier this week to attend the activities of the Munich Security Conference.

The MSC, held between February 18 and 20, is widely considered the world’s leading forum for international security policy. The conference is a ‘marketplace of ideas’ where initiatives and solutions are developed and opinions are exchanged. It also provides a venue for diplomatic initiatives and ideas to cooperatively address the world’s most pressing security concerns.