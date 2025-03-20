Newroz in Iraq: Leaders’ message of cohesion

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s three presidencies extended Newroz greetings, emphasizing unity and national cohesion.

President Abdul Latif Rashid wished prosperity and joy across Iraq, emphasizing the need to strengthen national unity, democracy, and constitutional institutions.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani underscored Newroz as a symbol of shared history and collective progress, stating, “Nowruz is a day that reminds us of the bonds … that connect all Iraqis across our great homeland.” He also expressed hopes for continued security and development.

Warmest wishes to all people of Iraq, and especially to the Kurdish people, on the occasion of Nowruz. May the Almighty bless us all with goodness as Iraq thrives in stability and security, moving toward a bright future through the efforts of its united people.

Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani highlighted Iraq’s cultural diversity, describing Newroz as an opportunity to reinforce national solidarity. “Newroz is a celebration of renewal and prosperity, a moment to embrace the unity that defines our nation,” he noted.

Newroz, marking the first day of the Kurdish new year, falls on March 9 in the Greek calendar and March 21 in the Western calendar. It is celebrated as a national and cultural holiday, symbolizing renewal and unity, with traditions dating back thousands of years. Beyond Iraq, Newroz is celebrated across Central Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.