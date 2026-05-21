Khamenei insists enriched uranium stays inside Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the country’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium not be transferred abroad, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters on Thursday, rejecting one of Washington’s key demands in ongoing negotiations.

“The Supreme Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” one of the sources said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Senior Iranian officials, according to the sources, believe transferring the material abroad would leave Iran more vulnerable to future attacks by Washington and Tel Aviv. Khamenei holds final authority over major state decisions in Iran.

Israeli officials told Reuters that US President Donald Trump had assured Israel that any agreement with Tehran would require the removal of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile from the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also insisted that the conflict cannot end unless enriched uranium is removed from Iran, Tehran ends support for allied armed groups, and its ballistic missile capabilities are dismantled.

The United States, Israel, and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, citing Tehran’s enrichment of uranium to 60%, far above civilian-use levels and closer to weapons-grade purity, while Iran continues to deny pursuing nuclear weapons and insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran and Washington had agreed to postpone discussions over the country’s enriched uranium stockpile to later stages of negotiations, describing the issue as the main deadlock in the talks. He also revealed consultations with Russian officials over Moscow’s proposal to store Iranian enriched uranium, although previous initiatives faced resistance from both the Iranian and American sides.

Earlier today, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed Moscow’s readiness to help implement any future agreements concerning enriched uranium. She stressed that “only the Iranian people” have the right to determine how to pursue a peaceful nuclear program, including decisions related to uranium enrichment and nuclear material.

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