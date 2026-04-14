Israel ties Iran enriched uranium removal to ending the war

Shafaq News- Middle East

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday set the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium as a “key condition” for ending the US-Israeli war on Tehran.

In a video statement, Katz argued that previous operations, including last year’s 12-day conflict in June, had already weakened Iran’s nuclear program and its capacity to develop weapons, indicating that the remaining concern centers on its stockpile of enriched material, which could enable a restart. “Therefore, the United States and Israel have defined removing this material from Iran as a precondition for ending the campaign.”

US President Donald Trump earlier said a new round of negotiations with Iran could take place within two days in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. A senior official had told CBS News that Pakistan has stepped up efforts to bring both sides back to the table after the latest round collapsed, urging renewed dialogue ahead of a tentative deadline around April 22 as disputes over Iran’s nuclear program persist.

According to Axios, US officials have proposed a 20-year halt to uranium enrichment, while Tehran has countered with a five-year suspension.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears