Iran nuclear talks collapse over US nuclear demands

Shafaq News- Washington/ Islamabad

A US proposal for a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment stalled nuclear negotiations with Iran, Axios reported on Monday, noting that Tehran countered with a shorter timeframe.

Citing US sources, the outlet indicated that Washington’s demand emerged as a central sticking point, alongside a proposal requiring Iran to remove all highly enriched uranium from its territory. Tehran instead put forward a monitored process to down-blend the material.

Despite the lack of agreement, Iranian negotiators believed they were close to an initial deal by Sunday morning. However, remarks from US Vice President JD Vance shifted expectations, as he blamed Tehran and confirmed the US delegation’s departure from Islamabad without indicating progress.

Earlier today, a senior official revealed to CBS News that Pakistan intensified efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to the table after the weekend’s failed round, urging both sides to resume dialogue before the expiration date around April 22.

Washington has also enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports, warning of military action against vessels approaching the zone. Meanwhile, Tehran has maintained restrictions on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening retaliation.

The International Maritime Organization noted that no state has the right to block innocent passage through international straits, as tanker traffic through the strategic maritime gateway has dropped by more than 90%, raising concerns over global supply chains.