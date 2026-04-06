Khamenei: Killings fail to weaken Iran’s forces

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday said assassinations targeting Iranian officials will not undermine the country’s course, adding that such actions reflect repeated setbacks by the United States and Israel.

In a statement mourning IRGC intelligence commander Majid Khademi, Khamenei said his death would not affect the “firm ranks” of Iranian forces.

Khamenei described US and Israel’s attacks as “crimes against humanity”, accusing them of violating international law and criticizing global institutions for remaining silent “and, in some cases, complicit in fueling the conflict.”

Earlier today, Iran submitted a 10-point response to the United States outlining its conditions to end the war, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and calling for broader measure, including lifting sanctions, securing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and advancing reconstruction across affected countries. The proposal, delivered via Pakistan after weeks of internal review, comes amid rising tensions and competing threats.