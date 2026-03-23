Trump raises uncertainty over Mojtaba Khamenei’s fate

Shafaq News- Washington

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he is unsure whether Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, adding that he does not want him dead.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump pointed out that the United States is intent on making a deal with Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was named on March 8 as successor to his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the joint US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28.

He is believed to have been injured in the strike, though reports vary regarding the extent of his wounds. Since his nomination, Khamenei has not made any public appearances or delivered recorded statements, instead communicating through two written messages attributed to him, with no visual or audio confirmation of his condition.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed rumors of the supreme leader's death, adding that “he is fully managing the situation.”